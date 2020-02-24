NIC Recruitment 2020: Notification for 495 posts released on calicut.nielit.in/nic

education

National Informatics Centre (NIC) has invited application for the recruitment of 288 scientists and 207 scientific/technical posts on its website.

Candidates willing to apply for the posts can apply by visiting the official website of NIC Calicut - www.calicut.nielit.in/nic - from 10 am on February 26, 2020.

Eligible candidates can fill and submit the online application for NIC recruitment 2020 till 5 pm on March 26.

NIC is a body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Candidates are requested to apply only online and no other mode of application will be accepted.

“In case, candidate is not able to submit fee by closing date and time, or the application is otherwise incomplete, his/her candidature will be rejected and no further query or complaint will be entertained,” the NIC said in its notification.

How to fill NIC recruitment 2020 online application

Candidates need a valid e-mail identification and active mobile number.

Step 1: Register with e-mail address

Step 2: Submit the details asked in the application

Step 3: Payment of application fee online

Educational Qualification

Scientist - ‘B’ Group ‘A’

Candidates should hold a Bachelor Degree in Engineering (BE), or Bachelor in Technology (BTech), or Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses (DOEACC) B-level, or Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE), or Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (GIETE).

Those holding a Master’s degree in Science (MSc), or Master Degree in Computer Application, or Master Degree in Engineering /Technology (ME /MTech) can also apply. The openings are also valid for those with Master’s in Philosophy (MPhil).

Scientific/Technical Assistant - ‘A’ Group ‘B’

Candidates should hold a BE/ BTech/ MSc/ MS/ MCA Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunications, Computer Sciences, Computer and Networking Security, Software System, Information Technology and Informatics.

Application fees

General and others category candidates will have to pay the application fee (non-refundable) of Rs 800. There is no fee for SC/ST/PWD/women candidates.

Selection process:

Candidates will have to undergo a written examination and interview for Scientist ‘B’ Post. For candidates applying for Scientific/Technical Assistant - ‘A’ Post there will only be written examination.

Written examination shall be for 3 hours and will be conducted in only English language.

The question paper for the written examination will consist of 65 per cent questions from technical area, while the remaining 35 per cent will be from generic area.

There shall be a total of 120 objective type questions consisting of 78 questions from technical part (computer science) and 42 questions from the generic area.

Every question will carry 1mark and there will be negative marking of 0.25 mark for a wrong answer.

The minimum percentage to qualify the written examination will be 50 per cent for General/EWS, 40 per cent for OBC, 30 per cent for the SC/ST/PWD categories.

Age limit

For General and EWS - 30 years

For SC/ST and service candidates- 35 years

For OBC - 33 years

For PWD - 40 years

For ex-service men - As per Government of India Rules

Important dates

Start date of online application: February 26

Last date: March 26

Read notification carefully before applying. For further details click on https://www.calicut.nielit.in/nic/Advertisement/DetailedAdvertisement.html.