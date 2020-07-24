NID DAT mains 2020 result for BDes-GPDP admission declared at admission.nid.edu
Candidates who have appeared in the test can check their results online at admission.nid.edu.education Updated: Jul 24, 2020 10:00 IST
The National Institute of Design (NID) has declared the final result of NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) mains for its BDes-GDPD admission on its official website.
Here’s a direct link to check NID DAT 2020 results.
How To Check NID DAT 2020 Result:
Step 1: Visit the official result website at admission.nid.edu
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to view the Final Results of B.Des./GDPD 2020-21”
Step 3: Key in your credentials and login
Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen
Step 5: Download the results and take its print out for future use.