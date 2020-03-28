e-paper
Home / Education / NIEIT Recruitment 2020: Application date extended for Scientist B, Scientific Assistant

NIEIT Recruitment 2020: Application date extended for Scientist B, Scientific Assistant

According to the notice, the last date for submission of the application form has now been extended till April 10, 2020. Earlier, the last date to apply was March 26, 2020.

education Updated: Mar 28, 2020 11:21 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIEIT Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
NIEIT Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIEIT) has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment of Scientific Assistant and Scientist ‘B’ due to the covid-19 outbreak. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the official website.

According to the notice, the last date for submission of the application form has now been extended till April 10, 2020. Earlier, the last date to apply was March 26, 2020.

“However, the eligibility conditions, cut off date for age, qualification, experience for applying for the posts shall remain unchanged i.e. March 26, 2020,’ reads the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 495 vacancies of Scientific Assistant and Scientist ‘B’ at the institute. Out of which, 288 vacancies are for Scientist ‘B’, and 207 for Scientific Assistant.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

