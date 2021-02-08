IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / NIFT students appeal against fee hike upheld by single judge: HC seeks centre
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
education

NIFT students appeal against fee hike upheld by single judge: HC seeks centre

NIFT students appeal against fee hike upheld by single judge: HC seeks Centre, institute stand
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:57 AM IST

The Delhi High Court has sought responses of the Centre and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on an appeal against a single judge order dismissing the pleas of some students challenging the hike in fees by the institute during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notices to the Ministry of Textiles and NIFT, seeking their stand on the petition moved by some students of the institute against its circulars issued in July and August last year hiking its fees.

The students, represented by advocates Abhik Chimni and Lakshay Garg, have sought setting aside the single judge's October 21, 2020, order declining to interfere with the fee hike.

The single judge was of the view that NIFT's decision cannot be termed arbitrary or oppressive.

NIFT had last year hiked its fees by 10 per cent for NRI quota students and 5 per cent for non-NRI quota students.

The students, in their appeal, have claimed that the fees was hiked "arbitrarily" and in violation of the NIFT Act of 2006 and applicable ordinances.

They have further claimed that students and their families "are facing difficulties in paying this increased fee in the current financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic". 

"That the students are not able to utilise the infrastructure and facilities usually provided by the institute due to a shift to online classes.

"That if the illegal fee hike imposed on the students is not set aside the academic work of the petitioners (students), and many other students of the institute, will be affected adversely. The decision of the respondent institute will even force some students to discontinue their studies at the institute," they have said in their appeal.  

They have sought a direction to NIFT to refund the hiked fees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi high court national institute of fashion technology fee hike
app
Close
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020.(File photo)
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020.(File photo)
competitive exams

IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at ignou.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
education

NIFT students appeal against fee hike upheld by single judge: HC seeks centre

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:57 AM IST
NIFT students appeal against fee hike upheld by single judge: HC seeks Centre, institute stand
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of Aligarh Muslim University staged a protest on campus on Sunday demanding resumption of hostel facilities and offline classes.(HT_PRINT)
Students of Aligarh Muslim University staged a protest on campus on Sunday demanding resumption of hostel facilities and offline classes.(HT_PRINT)
education

AMU students stage protest, demand resumption of hostel facilities

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Students of Aligarh Muslim University staged a protest on campus on Sunday demanding resumption of hostel facilities and offline classes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many private schools have completed the initial preparations keeping in mind the current norms of social distancing and sanitation. (Pic for representation)
Many private schools have completed the initial preparations keeping in mind the current norms of social distancing and sanitation. (Pic for representation)
education

Schools in Patna prepare to reopen for Class 6-8 students from Monday

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:40 PM IST
  • Schools in Patna were seen busy in sanitising premises and making necessary arrangements on Saturday to follow Covid-19 safety protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Classes for IX and XI standard students in Tamil Nadu would resume from Monday(Twitter/File)
Classes for IX and XI standard students in Tamil Nadu would resume from Monday(Twitter/File)
education

CM will decide on resuming classes from Standard 1-8, says Tamil Nadu minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Classes for IX and XI standard students in Tamil Nadu would resume from Monday while resumption of classes from I and VIII would be decided upon by Chief Minister of the state E Palaniswami, said Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday he has a dream of setting up at least one medical college and a technical institution in each state that will impart education in the local language.(ANI File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday he has a dream of setting up at least one medical college and a technical institution in each state that will impart education in the local language.(ANI File)
education

Modi pitches for teaching in local language by medical colleges, tech institutes

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:04 PM IST
PM Modi said this will improve medical services in remote areas as more and more doctors will be able to reach out to people in their mother tongue and understand their problems.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The school authorities have been asked to take COVID-19 prevention measures while conducting the classes.(Sunil Ghosh/HT File)
The school authorities have been asked to take COVID-19 prevention measures while conducting the classes.(Sunil Ghosh/HT File)
education

UP govt issues guidelines for reopening schools for classes 1-8

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:42 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Government has issued guidelines for reopening of schools for classes 6-8 from February 10 and from March 1 for students of classes 1-5 amid COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind will adress both the Houses of Parliament on Friday. (File photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind will adress both the Houses of Parliament on Friday. (File photo)
education

Learning should be a continuous process, says President Ram Nath Kovind

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Learning should be a continuous process and none should think that they have mastered everything, President Ram Nath Kovind said in Tirupati on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Maharashtra forest department has imparted skill development training to over 200 youth from 25 villages located near Melghat tiger reserve in Amravati.(Bloomberg File)
The Maharashtra forest department has imparted skill development training to over 200 youth from 25 villages located near Melghat tiger reserve in Amravati.(Bloomberg File)
employment news

Skill training given to youth living near Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:14 PM IST
To overcome these challenges and reduce their dependency on forests, the Melghat Tiger Conservation Foundation has set up three computer centres in Harisal, Chikhaldara and Vastapur villages of Amravati district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many private schools have completed the initial preparations keeping in mind the current norms of social distancing and sanitation. (Pic for representation)
Many private schools have completed the initial preparations keeping in mind the current norms of social distancing and sanitation. (Pic for representation)
education

'Meritorious schools' in Punjab to open from Feb 9 with COVID protocols in place

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Punjab Government has decided to make the residential "meritorious schools" situated at Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Sangrur and Talwara (Hoshiarpur) functional from Feb 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At present, there are 31 Sainik Schools being operated by the Defence Ministry in the country and Uttar Pradesh has the most number of them, one each in Jhansi, Mainpuri and Amethi.(HT file)
At present, there are 31 Sainik Schools being operated by the Defence Ministry in the country and Uttar Pradesh has the most number of them, one each in Jhansi, Mainpuri and Amethi.(HT file)
education

UP govt sends proposal to Centre for Sainik School at all 18 divisional HQs

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:47 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the Centre for opening Sainik Schools in all the 18 divisional headquarters of the state, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.(ANI File)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.(ANI File)
competitive exams

UP govt to open free coaching centres for competitive exams from Feb 16

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:42 AM IST
The free coaching facility will provide great support to the poor and deprived students whose guidance will be taken care of by the state government, an official spokesman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
employment news

71,000 teachers recruited in Assam in last 5 years

ANI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Assam Education minister on Friday said that as many as 71,000 teachers have been recruited in the last 5 years in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image (HT file photo)
Representational image (HT file photo)
education

Delhi govt issues guidelines for parent outreach program

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Delhi govt issues guidelines for parent outreach program
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oil India Recruitment 2020
Oil India Recruitment 2020
employment news

BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 300 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BHEL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at bhel.com on or before February 22, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP