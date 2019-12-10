NIOS 10th, 12th Oct-Nov Exam Result 2019: Steps to check marks at nios.ac.in

education

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 13:38 IST

The National School of Open Schooling on Tuesday activated the link to check the Class 10 and Class 12 public examination results. The Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Sr. Secondary) Public examination were held in October-November, 2019.

Students who had appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to check NIOS Oct-Nov Public examination results for Class 10 and Class 12

Steps to check NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 Public exam result 2019:

1) Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in

2) Go to Result in top Nav bar and scroll down to Secondary and Senior Secondary and click

3) Click on check result

4) Enter enrollment number and captcha code and submit

4) Result will be displayed on the screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

Note: Visit the official website of NIOS for latest news and updates.