NIOS D.El.Ed admit card for December exam released, here’s how to download

The National School of Open Schooling has released the hall ticket or admit card for third Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) examination 2018 for untrained in-service teachers. The examination will be held on December 20 and 21. On December 20 the examination will be held for the subject ‘Understanding Children in Inclusive Context’ (code 506), while on December 21 the exam will be held for Community and Elementary Education ( code 507). The exams will be held between 2pm and 5pm on both the days.

NIOS DElED Exam 2018: Here is the direct link to download the admit cardfor the examination

Download the admit cards at the earliest as the website. Check the admit card for details about your examination. The admit card must be kept safely and carried to the examination venue.

NIOS DElED 2018 admit cards: Steps to download

1) Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in

2) Click on the link for NIOS DElEd for untrained teachers

3) Click on ‘Hall Ticket/Intimation for 3rd D.El.Ed Examination - December 2018’

4) Key in your enrolment number and select Date of birth provided during registration on the login page

5) Click on submit

6) Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

7) Download and take a printout

Note:

*Download Hall Ticket from Official website dled.nios.ac.in only

*Candidates Should carry the I card issued by NIOS and the print out of the Hall Ticket/Intimation card without which the candidates will not be allowed to enter into the Examination Hall

*Apart from the I card and the Hall ticket, candidates should carry one valid Photo ID Proof issued by the Government to enter into the Examination Hall.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 15:17 IST