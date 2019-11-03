e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

NIOS DElEd Supplementary Exam 2019: Last date for payment of application fee extended, check details here

As per the official notification, teachers who have not cleared the theory paper (501-510) have to pay the application fee for appearing in the supplementary examination.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:29 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Last date for payment of application fee for NIOS DElEd supplementary exam 2019 is extended till November 10, 2019. (Screengrab)
Last date for payment of application fee for NIOS DElEd supplementary exam 2019 is extended till November 10, 2019. (Screengrab)
         

The last date for the payment of NIOS or National Institute of open schooling application fee has been extended till November 10, 2019. Candidates applying for the supplementary examination can pay the application fee online at, dled.nios.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to pay the application fee was October 31, 2019.

As per the official notification, teachers who have not cleared the theory paper (501-510) have to pay the application fee for appearing in the supplementary examination. “Teachers who have not cleared any Theory Paper (501-510) and have paid the II Year Admission Fees (Rs. 6000/-) may submit the Examination Fees till 10th Nov., 2019,” said the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to pay the application fee.

How to pay application fee:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Online submission of the Examination Fees for Last D.El.Ed. Supplementary Exam.’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your enrollment number and log in

5.Fill in the requisite information on the registration form

6.Make payment

7.Once payment is being made, you will receive a message confirming the same

8.Download the pdf file of the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
‘Talks with BJP only on CM post’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Talks with BJP only on CM post’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi
No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi
Shift PM house closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan, suggests Central Vista architect
Shift PM house closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan, suggests Central Vista architect
Intel shows Jaish, Lashkar planning large-scale terror attacks in winter
Intel shows Jaish, Lashkar planning large-scale terror attacks in winter
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
Fear looms over economy driven by migrants, traders in Kashmir
Fear looms over economy driven by migrants, traders in Kashmir
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News