NIOS DElEd Supplementary Exam 2019: Last date for payment of application fee extended, check details here

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:29 IST

The last date for the payment of NIOS or National Institute of open schooling application fee has been extended till November 10, 2019. Candidates applying for the supplementary examination can pay the application fee online at, dled.nios.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to pay the application fee was October 31, 2019.

As per the official notification, teachers who have not cleared the theory paper (501-510) have to pay the application fee for appearing in the supplementary examination. “Teachers who have not cleared any Theory Paper (501-510) and have paid the II Year Admission Fees (Rs. 6000/-) may submit the Examination Fees till 10th Nov., 2019,” said the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to pay the application fee.

How to pay application fee:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Online submission of the Examination Fees for Last D.El.Ed. Supplementary Exam.’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your enrollment number and log in

5.Fill in the requisite information on the registration form

6.Make payment

7.Once payment is being made, you will receive a message confirming the same

8.Download the pdf file of the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference.