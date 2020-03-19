e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / NIOS postpones class 10th, 12th theory, practicals, on demand, exam due to coronavirus outbreak

NIOS postpones class 10th, 12th theory, practicals, on demand, exam due to coronavirus outbreak

NIOS has postponed all examination till March 31 due to coronavirus outbreak. The schedule for examinations for overseas students has also been postponed. The revised schedule will be notified in due course of time.

education Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:31 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has postponed all examination till March 31 due to coronavirus outbreak. The exams that stand postponed include the ongoing practical exam of secondary and senior secondary course public exam , on-demand exam (ODEs) from March 19 to 31 and all theory exams of secondary and senior secondary course public exams scheduled between March 24 to 31.

The schedule for examinations for overseas students has also been postponed. The revised schedule will be notified in due course of time.

Indian government on Wednesday had ordered NIOS, CBSE and other educational bodies to postpone all its examination to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, NTA has also postponed the JEE main exam that was scheduled from April 5,7,9 and 11. Meanwhile, CISCE has also postponed its ongoing class 10th and 12th examination till March 31.

top news
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
Coronavirus Live: People shouldn’t step out of homes, says Maharashtra CM
Coronavirus Live: People shouldn’t step out of homes, says Maharashtra CM
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP; Opposition stages walkout
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP; Opposition stages walkout
Japan’s anti-flu agent Favipiravir effective on Covid-19 patients: China
Japan’s anti-flu agent Favipiravir effective on Covid-19 patients: China
Dating in the time of coronavirus: Chat online, meet much later
Dating in the time of coronavirus: Chat online, meet much later
World’s ‘first tattooed car’ revealed
World’s ‘first tattooed car’ revealed
Popcorn Time, ‘Netflix of piracy streaming’ returns as users stay at home
Popcorn Time, ‘Netflix of piracy streaming’ returns as users stay at home
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News