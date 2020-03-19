NIOS postpones class 10th, 12th theory, practicals, on demand, exam due to coronavirus outbreak

education

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:31 IST

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has postponed all examination till March 31 due to coronavirus outbreak. The exams that stand postponed include the ongoing practical exam of secondary and senior secondary course public exam , on-demand exam (ODEs) from March 19 to 31 and all theory exams of secondary and senior secondary course public exams scheduled between March 24 to 31.

The schedule for examinations for overseas students has also been postponed. The revised schedule will be notified in due course of time.

Indian government on Wednesday had ordered NIOS, CBSE and other educational bodies to postpone all its examination to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, NTA has also postponed the JEE main exam that was scheduled from April 5,7,9 and 11. Meanwhile, CISCE has also postponed its ongoing class 10th and 12th examination till March 31.