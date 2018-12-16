NIOS result October 2018 for 10th, 12th Public examination declared at nios.ac.in

The National School of Open Schooling has declared the results October 2018 Public examination of Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Sr. Secondary).

Students can check their result on the official website of NIOS.

Here is the direct link to download the result of NIOS October 2018 Public examination of Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12

NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 exam result 2018: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in

2) Click on the link for Examination/Result

3) Click on ‘Result of October 2018 Public Examination (Secondary and Sr.Secondary)’

4 Click on current result and enter your 12-digit enrolment number on the login page that opens

5) Click on submit

6) Result will be displayed on the screen

7) Download and take a printout

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) had earlier this month declared the result of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) second semester examination on its official website. The examination was held in the month of September.

Note: Visit the official website of NIOS for latest news and updates.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 15:00 IST