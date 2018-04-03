NIRF India Rankings 2018: IISc Bangalore on top, here’s the list of best 10 universities

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore is India’s best university followed by Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University, a nationwide government ranking said on Tuesday.

Anna University improved its position to be ranked number 4 from number 6 last year and University of Hyderabad also jumped two spots to number five. The University of Delhi moved to number 7, a spot up from last year but Kolkata’s Jadavpur University slipped to number 6 from 5.

University RANKINGS 2018

Ranks 2018 Names of the Institution Ranks 2017 1 Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore 1 2 Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 2 3 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 3 4 Anna University, Chennai 6 5 University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad 7 6 Jadavpur University, Kolkata 5 7 University of Delhi, New Delhi 8 8 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore 9 9 Savitribai Phule Pune University 10 10 Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh 11

The India Rankings 2018 were done under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that considered 3,954 institutes across nine parameters.

