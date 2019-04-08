NIRF India Rankings 2019: Here’s list of top ten institutes in overall category

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the list of higher education institutes in the overall category, in the National Institutional Rankings Framework list 2019, released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Monday.

IISc Bengaluru bagged the second place in the list while IIT Delhi stood at the third place. The fourth, fifth and sixth spot was clinched by IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur. JNU, New Delhi, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi bagged the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth spot respectively.

Seven IITs are among the education ministry’s overall national ranking of higher institutes.

Among the colleges, Delhi University’s Miranda House has topped the national ranking of colleges while St Stephens has been placed fourth on the list.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has been named the foremost medical sciences institute in the country. The National Law School-Bengaluru has topped the law list.

Among the pharmacy institutes, Jamia Hamdard has come out as the leader, with IIM Bangalore being ranked the top most among management institutes.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 18:44 IST