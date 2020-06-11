e-paper
NIRF Rankings 2020: IISc, JNU, BHU top 3 universities, Jamia enters top-10 list for the first time

NIRF Rankings 2020: IISc, JNU, BHU top 3 universities, Jamia enters top-10 list for the first time

NIRF Ranking 2020: Indian Institute of Science, JNU and BHU have bagged the top three positions of India. Jamia Millia Islamia enters the top-10 list of universities for the first time by securing 10th rank. Check full list here.

education Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:28 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIRF Ranking 2020: IISc Bangalore is the top university of India
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi and Banaras Hindu University have emerged as the top three universities of India in the NIRF Ranking 2020. HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday released the NIRF Rankings 2020.

These three universities have been at the same positions for last four years since 2017. Moreover, there has been one new addition of university in the top-10 list. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) which was at the 12th position in 2017, 2018 and 2019 has climbed to the 10th position this year. It is worth mentioning that the university was at the 83rd position in the year 2016. JMI has found its place in the top-10 list of best universities in India by scoring 61.07 out of 100.

NIRF Ranking 2020: Full details here

This year, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham of Coimbatore and Jadavpur University, Kolkata have bagged fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, University of Hyderabad, Calcutta University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Savitribai Phule Pune University have secured the sixth to ninth positions respectively.

Check full list of University ranking here

