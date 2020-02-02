e-paper
Home / Education / NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020: 58 vacancies of Assistant Professor on offer, apply before Feb 25

NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020: 58 vacancies of Assistant Professor on offer, apply before Feb 25

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at nita.ac.in on or before February 25, 2020, until 5.30 pm. . Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 02, 2020 11:32 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

National Institute of Technology, Agartala has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professors (Grade 1, and 2) in various departments on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at nita.ac.in on or before February 25, 2020, until 5.30 pm.

NIT Agartala is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 58 vacancies of Assistant Professors in various departments. Out of which, 2 vacancies are for bio-engineering, one for chemical engineering, 8 for civil engineering, 9 for electrical engineering, 8 for computer science and engineering, 6 for electronics and communication engineering, 4 for electronics and instrumentation engineering, 1 for management, humanities, and social science, 8 for mechanical engineering, 2 for physics, 1 for master of computer application, 3 for production engineering, 2 for chemistry, and 1 for maths.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the unreserved and BOC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee. However, for PwD applicants are exempted from the payment of any application fee.

Educational Qualifications:

•Assistant Professor (Pay Band - 3 with Grade Pay 6000 Rs.)- Candidates must have a Ph.D. degree.

•Assistant Professor (Pay Band - 3 with Grade Pay 7000 Rs.)- Applicants should have a Ph.D. along with a one-year post Ph.D. experience of teaching and research in the institution of repute or industry.

•Assistant Professor (Pay Band - 3 with Grade Pay 8000 Rs. with a minimum pay 30000 Rs)- Candidates should have a Ph.D. with 3 years after Ph.D. or six years total teaching and research experience.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

