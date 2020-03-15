NIT Delhi Recruitment 2020: 12 teaching vacancies on offer, check details here

education

National Institute of Technology (NIT), New Delhi has invited online applications for the recruitment of faculty at the level of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor Grade-II (on contract) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nitdelhi.ac.in on or before March 30, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12 vacancies of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor at NIT Delhi. Out of which, 3 vacancies are for Professor, 4 for Associate Professor, and 5 for Assistant Professor.

There is no application fee for any post in this recruitment.

“Hard copy of downloaded application form along with all supporting documents (From Annexure A to F, Check List and others, which are applicable) must be reached to The Registrar, National Institute of Technology Delhi, Sector A-7, Institutional Area, Narela, Delhi-110040, India, by speed/registered post till April 06, 2020 (5.30 pm),” reads the official notification.

Essential qualification:

1. Professor: Ten years after Ph.D. or 13 years of total working experience, out of which seven years should be after Ph.D. At least Three years at the level of Associate Professor with academic grade pay of ₹9500/- or four years at the level of Associate Professor with academic grade Pay of ₹9000/- or combination of ₹9500/- or equivalent in an Institution of repute or Research & Development lab or relevant industry.

2. Associate Professor: A candidate should have six years of experience after Ph.D of which at least three years should be at the level of Assistant Professor with an academic grade pay of ₹8000.

OR

Nine years of total working experience, of which three years should be after Ph.D, with at least three years at the level of Assistant Professor with academic grade pay of ₹8000.

3. Assistant Professor (Grade-1): Three years after Ph.D. or six years total teaching and research experience in reputed academic Institute or Research and Development Labs or relevant industry.

