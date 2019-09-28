NIT Srinagar to reopen on October 15: HRD ministry

education

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:41 IST

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar will reopen on the 15th of October, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry said on Friday.

The announcement was made in the backdrop of visits by HRD officials to the valley, a senior official said.

NIT Srinagar will open on October 15, said R Subrahmanyam, higher education, secretary in the HRD ministry.

The NIT had suspended classes last month and this had caused much inconvenience to the students. It became all the more difficult for these passing out of the institute as they feared being at a disadvantage during the placement season.

Earlier this week, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had headed a meeting of the NIT council. He had made special emphasis that the problems faced by NIT Srinagar students should be addressed.

Meanwhile, official said that detailed plans have been formulated for giving a boost to education in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh regions. There is also a plan to provide education to students from the valley education in prestigious institutions like the IITs.

Earlier last month, amid confusion and heightened security across Jammu and Kashmir, hundreds of students from Srinagar National Institute of Technology (NIT) left for their home states with local administration coming forward to facilitate their smooth journey.

According to reports, the NIT had issued the notice for suspension of classes and said that the notice was issued in accordance with the instructions received from the Srinagar district administration.

“This is for the information of all students of the institute that the classes for all courses stand suspended till further orders,” read a notice issued by the NIT registrar.

The Srinagar administration, however, sought to clarify that the reason cited by NIT, Srinagar in its notice for suspending classes is a case of miscommunication. The institution mistook the administration’s advice to all educational institutions in the district to be watchful, it added.

“The decision to suspend classes is the institute’s own,” said an official statement issued by the district administration.

The Srinagar administration’s statement said that the NIT Srinagar has also withdrawn the notice and regretted the error, according to the reports.

The statement said that the NIT has “also sought to put on record that the institute has prior plans of vacations beginning next week”.

It emphasised that the institute’s plan preceded owing to the prevailing situation and should not be attributed to it.

The statement added that it may be is noted that colleges across the Kashmir division have already been closed owing to the summer vacation beginning August 1.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 11:41 IST