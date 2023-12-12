NMC announces another attempt for 2020-21 COVID-affected MBBS batch

As an one-time measure, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced an additional attempt (mercy attempt) to MBBS students who were admitted in the academic year 2020-21 and could not pass their first professional examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NMC has announces another attempt of the first professional exam for the 2020-21 COVID-affected MBBS batch (HT Photo)

In a public notice signed by Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director of the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), NMC said, “National Medical Commission decided to allow one additional attempt (5 th attempt) to such MBBS Students who were admitted in medical colleges during the academic year 2020-21 and could not pass their first professional MBBS examination, as this batch was also affected by COVID 19 Pandemics.”

“This shall be a one-time measure and may not be treated as a precedence for future,” it added.

In a separate development, the NMC has released a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) and answers regarding foreign medical graduates who studied in Russia and Ukraine.

The FAQs are explanations of a previous notice in which NMC issued clarifications on various issues faced by Indian Medical students in Ukraine and the Philippines.

Besides other relaxations, the NMC had allowed foreign medical graduates from Ukraine to continue their study from a different country (except India).