e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / No annual, other fee to be charged till school remains closed: Jharkhand govt to private schools

No annual, other fee to be charged till school remains closed: Jharkhand govt to private schools

Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department has written a letter to the head of all private unaided accredited schools, ordering that no annual, transportation or any other kind of fee will be charged from parents till the school is closed.

education Updated: Jun 26, 2020 09:15 IST
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Ranchi
         

Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department has written a letter to the head of all private unaided accredited schools, ordering that no annual, transportation or any other kind of fee will be charged from parents till the school is closed.

Jharkhand education department has also stated that there will be no hike in school fee for academic session 2020-21.

Schools should charge only the monthly fee until classes are resumed and if a fee is not paid, the nomination will not be cancelled.

Online study facilities for such students will not be invalidated. During the closing period no annual fee, transport fee or any other fee will be taken from parents.

At any cost, no late payment charges will be taken, no salary deduction or holding of teachers and employees at schools.

School management will not pressurize parents for fee. Failing to adhere all these instructions will invite stringent action, even affiliation NOC may cancel.

top news
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
LIVE: Vietnam PM warns of economic calamity due to Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: Vietnam PM warns of economic calamity due to Covid-19 pandemic
1.25 cr jobs, 125 days: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today
1.25 cr jobs, 125 days: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today
1 terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral in an ongoing encounter: Police
1 terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral in an ongoing encounter: Police
Fuel prices increase for 20th day, petrol crosses Rs 80 a litre mark in Delhi
Fuel prices increase for 20th day, petrol crosses Rs 80 a litre mark in Delhi
170% salary hike to those building roads in border areas: Report
170% salary hike to those building roads in border areas: Report
Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm warnings for 8 Bihar districts
Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm warnings for 8 Bihar districts
‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns
‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In