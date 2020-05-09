e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / No fee hike in Maharashtra schools for academic year 2020-21: State Education Dept

No fee hike in Maharashtra schools for academic year 2020-21: State Education Dept

The Maharashtra Education Department on Saturday said that there will be no hike in school fee for this academic year 2020-21, in the state.

education Updated: May 09, 2020 12:23 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Mumbai
         

The Maharashtra Education Department on Saturday said that there will be no hike in school fee for this academic year 2020-21, in the state.

“Parents should not be forced to pay the remaining fee of the academic year 2019-20 and the fee for 2020-21 in one go, they must be given monthly/quarterly payment options,” it added.

Meanwhile, the schools and colleges continue to remains closed due to the countrywide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown was initially imposed for a period of 21 days and was later extended till May 17. (ANI)

top news
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
Please do not use it: Hayden reveals Dhoni’s reaction on his ‘mongoose bat’
Please do not use it: Hayden reveals Dhoni’s reaction on his ‘mongoose bat’
Back to basics: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on Day 1 of work post lockdown
Back to basics: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on Day 1 of work post lockdown
Chinese drugmaker in talks to test coronavirus vaccine globally: Report
Chinese drugmaker in talks to test coronavirus vaccine globally: Report
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In