Nodal officer appointed for students studying outside Ladakh

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 12:47 IST

The Ladakh administration has appointed a nodal officer for students studying outside the Union Territory to redress their grievances and to ease out their difficulties or distress, Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, Saugat Biswas said on Monday.

The step has been taken to ensure safety and welfare of the region’s students pursuing higher education outside Ladakh, he said.

In the event of any distress, contact Nodal Officer, Ladakh Students Welfare, Sumera Shafi (8447523725; email: mailto:sumeralasu@gmail.com

sumeralasu@gmail.com), the official said. “The administration of Ladakh UT is concerned about the safety & wellbeing of students of Ladakh studying outside,” Biswas said.