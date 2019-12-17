e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Education / Nodal officer appointed for students studying outside Ladakh

Nodal officer appointed for students studying outside Ladakh

The step has been taken to ensure safety and welfare of the region’s students pursuing higher education outside Ladakh. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Dec 17, 2019 12:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
The administration of Ladakh UT is concerned about the safety & well being of students of Ladakh studying outside, says Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, Saugat Biswas. (HT file)
         

The Ladakh administration has appointed a nodal officer for students studying outside the Union Territory to redress their grievances and to ease out their difficulties or distress, Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, Saugat Biswas said on Monday.

The step has been taken to ensure safety and welfare of the region’s students pursuing higher education outside Ladakh, he said.

In the event of any distress, contact Nodal Officer, Ladakh Students Welfare, Sumera Shafi (8447523725; email: mailto:sumeralasu@gmail.com \nsumeralasu@gmail.com), the official said. “The administration of Ladakh UT is concerned about the safety & wellbeing of students of Ladakh studying outside,” Biswas said.

Education News