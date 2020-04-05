e-paper
Noida DM asks educational institutions not to compel parents for fees during lockdown

No educational institution in the district can compel parents to pay students fees during the lockdown period, District Magistrate Suhas LY said in an order.

He also ordered that students should not be bereaved from online classes during the period.

He also ordered that students should not be bereaved from online classes during the period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country from March 25 in order to contain novel coronavirus.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

