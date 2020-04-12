Northern Railway Recruitment: Whatsapp/ Zoom interview for medical practitioner posts, apply now

education

Northern Railway has invited online applications for the post of staff nurse and CMP doctors (full time specialist and general duty medical practitioners). The hiring will be on contrctual basis for Lucknow division for three months only, for the coronavirus pandemic. There are a total of 134 vacancies.

Eligible candidates can apply online before April 16, 3 PM. The interview will be conducted through Whatsapp Video Call or Zoom App from 10 am onwards on April 17. Application form along with scanned and self-attested copies of required documents should be sent on email to srdponrilko@gmail.com. The application form can be downloaded from the official website of northern railway or find a direct link here.

Click here to download Application form

Details of vacancy:

Staff Nurse - 86 Posts

CMP / GDMO - 12 Posts

CMP / Specialist - 36 Posts

Educational Qualification:

GDMO - Should have MBBS degree

Specialist - Applicant shoudl have MD/ DNB/ Diploma with 2 years of experience

Staff Nurse - Applicant should have a certificate as registered nurse and midwife having passed three years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognised by Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing)

Upper age limit: 40 Years