Home / Education / Now, UP Board introduces NCERT syllabus in commerce stream  

Now, UP Board introduces NCERT syllabus in commerce stream  

The board has already introduced National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus-based books for its arts and science stream students

education Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:43 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
A file photo of UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj.
A file photo of UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj.(HT)
         

Five months after the start of new academic session, UP Board has introduced NCERT-based syllabus for its commerce stream students of class 11.

The decision also means that the NCERT-based syllabus for commerce stream students of class 12 in more than 28,000 schools affiliated to the board across the state would get introduced from the next session.

As a result, the first class 12 exams based on NCRET syllabus of commerce will take place in 2022, inform UP Board officials. The board has already introduced National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus-based books for its arts and science stream students, they add.

Special secretary (secondary education) Aryaka Akhouri through an order dated September 18 addressed to state secondary education directorate as well as UP Board conveyed the approval and details of the change, said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

The approval came in response to a proposal dated August 28, 2020 submitted by the UP Board, he added.

The old syllabus prescribed one compulsory subject of Hindi or general Hindi, book keeping and accountancy and business organisation and correspondence besides any two out of economics and commercial geography, banking elements, industrial organisation, mathematics and elementary statistics, computer as well as insurance principles and behaviour besides two subjects out of humanities stream.

However as per the new syllabus, students would now have general Hindi and business studies and accountancy as compulsory subjects besides any two optional subjects out of economics, English, mathematics and computer, officials said.

The UP Board on April 1, 2018 had introduced NCERT syllabus in schools affiliated to it in 18 subjects.

Commerce stream had a total of 41,612 students registered in class 9 and another 71,834 students registered in class 11 in 2019.

