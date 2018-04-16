NSCL recruitment 2018: 258 vacancies announced, check details here

The National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSCL) has invited applications for 258 vacancies of management and other trainees. According to the notification, NSCL has sought online application from Indian Nationals for filling up these posts on direct recruitment basis at its corporate office (New Delhi), regional offices (at 10 different locations across India) and farms (in Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka).

The online application will soon commence on NSCL’s official website: indiaseeds.com. The last date for applying is till 5pm on May 5, 2018.

The application fee for the unreserved category is Rs 525 and for SC/ST/PWD category is Rs 25.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination to be held on 27th May, 2018, which will be held in two shifts: Morning and afternoon. Based on their respective scores, the candidates will be called for an interview.

The positions available are: 58 vacancies for management trainees (at Executive level), 78 for senior trainees/12 for diploma trainees (at Supervisory level), 89 for trainees (at Non-Supervisory level) and 21 for trainee mates (at Non-Supervisory level).

Here’s the pay scale that applicants can expect: Rs. 41360/- per month for management trainees, Rs. 22748/- per month for senior/diploma trainees, Rs. 17578/- per month for trainees and Rs. 17061/- per month for trainee mates.

Note: Please check NSCL’s official website, indiaseeds.com, for latest news and updates