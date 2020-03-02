NTA ICAR AIEEA 2020 registration process begins for UG and PG courses at icar.nta.nic.in

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 11:19 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration process for ICAR AIEEA 2020 for UG and PG courses and ICAR AICE 2020 for JRF/SRF on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination online at icar.nta.nic.in on or before March 31, 2020.

Application fee:

ICAR AIEEA 2020 (UG): Candidates belonging to the general, OBC-NCL, and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while applicants from the reserved category needs to pay Rs 350.

ICAR AIEEA 2020 (PG): Candidates belonging to the general, OBC-NCL, and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1100, while applicants from the reserved category needs to pay Rs 550.

ICAR AICE 2020 (JRF/SRF): Candidates belonging to the general, OBC-NCL, and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1800, while applicants from the reserved category needs to pay Rs 900.

However, the processing charges & GST are to be paid by the candidates only, as applicable.

For more details candidates are advised to go through the information boucher of AIEEA UG and PG, and AICE JRF/SRF.

Here’s the direct link to apply for ICAR AIEEA 2020 (UG), ICAR AIEEA 2020 (PG), and ICAR AICE 2020 (JRF/SRF).

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link for which you want to apply

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Register yourself by providing all the requisite information

5.Go back and key in your credentials and log in

6.Fill in all the necessary information and upload all the required documents

7.Pay the application fee

8.Submit