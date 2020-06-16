NTA extends deadline to apply for UGC- NET, CSIR- NET, JNUEE 2020 and other exams, fresh dates here

education

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 09:06 IST

National Testing Agency has further extended the deadline to apply for UGC NET and other examinations including ICAR AIEEA, CSIR- NET, AIAPGET, JNUEE and IGNOU PhD and Open MAT till June 30 in view of hardships faced by applicants in filling the application forms during Covid- 19 lockdown.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for these exams was till June 15. Aspirants who could not apply for the examinations can do it now before June 30, 2020. Applicants should visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in to apply for the exams. Submission of online applications will be accepted till 5 pm while the submission of application fee will be accepted only till 11:50 pm on June 30.

According to the official notice, the detailed schedule having the revised dates of downloading the admit card and of the examination will be notified in due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website only for any update.

Union HRD minister on Sunday tweeted about the extension of deadline of application for these exams. Check official noticehere.