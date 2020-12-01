NTA UGC-NET 2020 Results declared, check subject-wise cutoff marks here

education

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 10:57 IST

The UGC- NET June Result 2020 has been declared on its official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results online. NTA had conducted the UGC-NET June/September exam between September 24 and November 13 and its final answer key was released on Monday, November 30. NTA has also released the category-wise cutoff marks for each subject on the official website.

How to check UGC-NET Results 2020:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘UGC-NET June 2020 score’

Key in your application number and date of birth to login

Your UGC-NET Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

This year, a total of 8,60,976 candidates had registered for the UGC NET exam, out of which, 5,26,707 candidates appeared in the examination. Out of these, 156882 were general category candidates, 47161 were EWS candidates, 192434 were OBC-NCL candidates. In SC, ST and PwD categories, 88914, 33811 and 7505 candidates appeared, respectively.