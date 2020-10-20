e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Number of seats in MBBS course increased to 4,000 in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Number of seats in MBBS course increased to 4,000 in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier underscored the need for increasing the number of medical seats in the state.

education Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:40 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI file photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI file photo)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the number of seats in the MBBS course has increased to 4,000 in the state with the addition of 250 seats in two medical colleges.

Banerjee had earlier underscored the need for increasing the number of medical seats in the state.

“I am pleased to announce that we now have 4,000 MBBS seats for Bengal’s vibrant medical students with the initiation of the first MBBS batch in Purulia Govt MCH consisting of 100 seats & the addition of 150 MBBS seats in Gouri Devi Medical College,” Banerjee said on Twitter.

Last year, minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya had informed the assembly that the number of MBBS seats in West Bengal was 1,355 when the Trinamool Congress government came to power in the state in 2011.

tags
top news
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated
On PM Modi’s address to nation, Chirag Paswan’s appeal to LJP candidates
On PM Modi’s address to nation, Chirag Paswan’s appeal to LJP candidates
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
‘He’s my Test batsman, my ODI batsman & my T20 batsman’: Lara
‘He’s my Test batsman, my ODI batsman & my T20 batsman’: Lara
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In