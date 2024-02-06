Nursing Scam: MP High Court directs CBI to investigate remaining 200+ colleges

The division bench of MP High Court on Monday directed the CBI to investigate all the remaining nursing colleges which are affiliated with the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Registration Council. If necessary High Court itself to investigate the matter, said the court(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

During the hearing, the bench comprised of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi and Justice AK Paliwal also said if necessary, the High Court itself will investigate the matter.

The investigation report of 308 nursing colleges was presented by CBI in a closed envelope last month. During the hearing on the petition on Monday, an application was presented on behalf of the petitioner and it was said that about 200 nursing colleges in the state have not been investigated by the CBI. “CBI has investigated the colleges running degree courses affiliated with Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University. The colleges affiliated with MPNRC and are offering diploma courses have not been investigated,” Vishal Singh, one of the petitioners.

“We have informed the court that the new colleges which have been given recognition are not following the prescribed criteria,” said the petitioner.

The court accepted the plea and asked CBI to probe all the remaining colleges, said Prashant Singh, advocate general.

On behalf of the government, CBI informed about constituting a committee under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor of the Medical University to take action against the colleges where irregularities were found and to remove the shortcomings. The Director of Medical Education and two deans of the Medical College would be the members.

However, the petitioner objected to it.

The bench has directed the petitioner to give his opinion regarding the formation of the committee and issued instructions for hearing on the next date on the application related to permission to conduct the examination, which are not being conducted for the past two years due to probe.

Earlier, in the petition filed by the petitioner Law Student Association, it was said that in the academic session 2020-21, 55 nursing colleges were recognized in the tribal-dominated areas of the state, but in reality, these colleges are operating only on paper.

“The condition is same in other parts of the state too. Most of the colleges do not even have a building in their designated site. Some colleges are operating in only four-five rooms. Such colleges do not have other necessary infrastructure including laboratory. The college is being run without any hostel. The colleges are using same names of faculties at multiple places,” he added.