Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

NVS teacher recruitment answer key 2019 released, raise objections now

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the provisional answer key alongwith questions and response sheet of candidates for the Computer Based Test (CBT) held on October 3 and September 17.

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:23 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates can visit the official website of NVS to check the provisional answer key along with the questions and their response sheet. They can also raise objections.
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the provisional answer key alongwith questions and response sheet of candidates for the Computer Based Test (CBT) held on October 3 and September 17. On October 3 ,the CBT was held for the posts of miscellaneous category of teachers (Art, Music, Librarian, PET(Male) and PET(Female) while on September 17 the CBT was held for posts of PGT(Maths).

Candidates can visit the official website of NVS to check the provisional answer key along with the questions and their response sheet. They can raise objection/s, if any, against the questions, answers and provisional answer keys till 11.55pm on October 11.

Here is how to raise objections on the NVS portal:

1.Visit the official website of NVS

2. Click on the link for raising objections

3. Key in your user id and password on the login page that opens

4. Raise objection within the stipulated time

Objections received after the stipulated period will not be accepted.

Note: Visit the official website of NVS for latest news and updates on the exam.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 16:19 IST

