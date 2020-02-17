Observer in each district to monitor UP Board exam

education

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 12:50 IST

In a first, the UP government has appointed an observer each for all 75 districts to ensure sanctity of the UP Board’s class 10 and class 12 exams slated to commence from Tuesday.

The observers including senior officials of secondary education department and principals of district institute of educational training (DIET), joint education directors, assistant education directors as well as deputy education directors would reach their respective districts by Monday.

The specially appointed observers would monitor proceedings of the exams and also forward a daily report to the government about the same. According to deputy secretary, UP Board, Shiv Lal, the Board examination this year is set to be held in foolproof environment wherein copying or use of unfair means would not be possible.

“The government has taken all measures to ensure sanctity of the examinations and every step of the exam in all the 75 districts would be closely monitored by senior officials through the hitech control and monitoring room set up in Lucknow. The testing of connectivity between all 7784 examination centres with their respective office of district inspector of schools as well as state control room has also been successfully completed,” he said.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also cabinet minister for secondary education, have already held videoconferencing on the same network that would be used for webcasting of the exam proceedings,” he added.

Lal said DIoS of all 75 districts would also send daily report of examination proceedings and the Board would tally the reports of observer as well as the DIoS. Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma had earlier made it clear that use of unfair means during the exams would not be tolerated.

He had said that FIR would be lodged against the invigilators and centre superintendents caught promoting unfair means in the exam while the National Security Act would be invoked against people found running solvers’ gang or were found involved in leaking of question papers.