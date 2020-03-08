e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks VCs to maintain transparency in varsities

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks VCs to maintain transparency in varsities

These were part of the suggestions made by Patnaik while interacting with the VCs of 11 public universities here.

education Updated: Mar 08, 2020 09:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhubaneswar
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (HT file)
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (HT file)
         

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked the vice-chancellors of Odisha universities to maintain transparency in the recruitment of teachers and maintain discipline in the campus.

These were part of the suggestions made by Patnaik while interacting with the VCs of 11 public universities here.

Patnaik also urged them to elevate the varsities to higher levels of academic excellence.

For enhancing the reputation of the state public universities, I would suggest to maintain transparency in the recruitment of teachers, encourage teachers for research and publication, he said, adding that discipline must be maintained at any cost.

Interference of outsiders in the varsity campuses must not be tolerated, he said, adding, non-students and unauthorised persons should not be allowed in the campuses.

The chief minister also said that results should be published on time and no delay should be tolerated from the next academic year.

He also told the VCs to ensure quality education in the affiliated colleges.

The vice-chancellors, senior officers and faculty members must make surprise visits to affiliated colleges from time to time. Make efforts to achieve higher NAAC rating and NIRF rankings in the coming cycle of assessment and ranking, he said.

The chief minister also assured the VCs that there will be no constraints of funds and the state government will support the universities in all possible ways.

tags
top news
‘Signing off’, tweets PM Modi; ‘seven women achievers’ to share their life journeys through his social media accounts today
‘Signing off’, tweets PM Modi; ‘seven women achievers’ to share their life journeys through his social media accounts today
Amid panic over coronavirus, fresh struggle to quell misinformation ensues
Amid panic over coronavirus, fresh struggle to quell misinformation ensues
HC to hear case on UP hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters
HC to hear case on UP hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Choosing a Congress president, democratically, writes Ramachandra Guha
Choosing a Congress president, democratically, writes Ramachandra Guha
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News