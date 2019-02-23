Odisha high school exam question paper leaked, goes viral on social media minutes after exam started

Despite all precautions and strict security, the question paper of MIL (Odia) today reportedly leaked on social media minutes after students sat writing the annual high school certificate examination conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education.

The MIL (Odia) question paper surfaced on WhatsApp in Nuapada and Dhenkanal districts just after the students appeared in the exam at 10.00 am.

Series of photographs and screenshots of the Odia question paper did rounds on social networking sites like WhatsApp and Facebook. Though school and mass education minister Badri Narayan Patra denied the allegation, Board of Secondary Education president Jahan Ara Begum confirmed the leak of Odia question paper. “The question paper was leaked after the commencement of the exam and the board will conduct an inquiry into the matter.”

The question paper seems to have been leaked in Koraput district where an unidentified boy entered the the premises of Bandhugaon High School by jumping over the boundary wall within 20 minutes of commencement of the examination. Centre Superintendent of Bandhugaon High School, Nagendra Jena said the boy came in when the invigilator was busy signing booklets of the students.

“The boy gave a mobile phone to a student sitting near the window. The student was clicking the picture of the question paper when the invigilator saw him. By the time the we could get the boy, he had already fled from the spot,” said Jena.

Protesting the leak, ABVP members gheraoed the residence of school and mass education minister Badri Patra.

This year, as many as 5.87 lakh students are appearing for the Annual HSC Examination 2019 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in the State.

