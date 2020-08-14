e-paper
Home / Education / Odisha OSSTET result declared, here's how to download scorecard, final answer key and OMR sheets online

Odisha OSSTET result declared, here’s how to download scorecard, final answer key and OMR sheets online

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the School Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 on its official website at osstet.co.in.

Aug 14, 2020
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the School Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 on its official website. The OSSTET 2019 was conducted on January 22, 2020. Candidates who had taken the exam can check their results osstet.co.in.

Candidates will have to login using their email ID and password. OMR response sheets and final answer keys have also been uploaded on the website.Candidates can download the same after logging in.

The results have been processed on the basis of the Revised & final scoring keys prepared by the Board and the OMR answer Sheets. After careful examination of the objections received from the candidates the final scoring keys have been prepared by the Board. The Results, OMR answer sheets and the Final Scoring Keys can be downloaded from the website “www.osstet.co.in” by entering Registered E.Mail ID and Password, the official notice reads.

Direct link

How to check OSSTET Results:

Visit the official OSSTET website - http://osstet.co.in/Home/Index

A login page will appear, key in your email id and password and login

Your result will be displayed on the screen

OMR answer sheets and final answer keys can also be downloaded.

top news
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
'Will be shield, club, spear for party': Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
‘Will be shield, club, spear for party’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China's wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
Ahead of Independence Day, President Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm
Ahead of Independence Day, President Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Social distancing - Is it a silver lining for the used car industry?
Social distancing - Is it a silver lining for the used car industry?
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

