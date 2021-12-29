e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Odisha to introduce quota in engineering, medical colleges for state-run school pass-outs

Odisha to introduce quota in engineering, medical colleges for state-run school pass-outs

The Odisha government on Monday decided to make a provision for reservation in engineering and medical colleges for students passing out from state-run schools.

education Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:25 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Bhubaneswar
(PTI)
         

The Odisha government on Monday decided to make a provision for reservation in engineering and medical colleges for students passing out from state-run schools.

It also approved a proposal for making it mandatory for all people’s representatives and government servants to submit property statements every year. The details will be kept in the public domain for transparency, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister A K Arukha said.

The proposals were approved by the cabinet during a meeting virtually chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“The quota in engineering and medical colleges for students passing out from state-run schools will be introduced from the next academic year,” School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said.

The objective of having such a reservation is to boost the morale of the students in the rural areas who are deprived of coaching and digital courses that are easily available in urban areas, which is why the students of rural schools are failing to compete with their urban counterparts, the minister said.

Students passing matriculation examinations from state-run schools will be eligible to avail the quota irrespective of their economic background, Dash said.

The cabinet approved the formation of a high-powered committee under the chairmanship of a retired Orissa High Court judge to formulate within three months the modalities for implementing the reservation.

top news
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In