Odisha to involve AYUSH doctors, students in battle against COVID-19

education

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:45 IST

The Odisha government has decided to engage 1,620 AYUSH personnel including doctors, post-graduate and under-graduate students in the fight against coronavirus in the state, official sources said on Wednesday.

In a letter to all District Ayurveda Medical Officers and District Homeopathic Medical Officer, Health and Family Welfare Secretary N B Dhal said all the 1,620 personnel will be imparted required training to deal with COVID-19 patients.

The ministry of health and family welfare is developing training material for AYUSH personnel, Dhal said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state currently is 42. Of them, two persons recovered and one died.

The state government has already trained around 5,000 MBBS and post-graduate students of three state-run medical colleges and master trainers.