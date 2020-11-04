e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
OJEE Counselling 2020: Round 1 seat allotment result declared at ojee.nic.in, here’s direct link

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee on Tuesday declared the results of first round of seat allotment. Candidates who were registered for the first round of seat allotment can check their results online at ojee.nic.in.

education Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 17:07 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OJEE Counselling 2020
OJEE Counselling 2020
         

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee on Tuesday declared the results of first round of seat allotment. Candidates who were registered for the first round of seat allotment can check their results online at ojee.nic.in.

The online reporting that includes fee payment, document upload, exercise freeze/float option, respond to query (Round 1) , withdrawal of seats and exit from seat allocation process will be done till 5 pm of November 8.

According to the official schedule, registration for special OJEE B.Tech rank holders/ JEE main rank holders not registered earlier will be done from November 9 to 12.

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be done on November 13 till 5 pm.

Click here to check OJEE seat allocation round result 2020

Candidates will have to key in their application number and password to login and check their result.

