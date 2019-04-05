ONGC Recruitment 2019: Application begins today for 900 executive engineering posts through GATE scores, check notification and all details here

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for recruitment to fill around 900 vacancies of Class 1 Executive in engineering (E1 level) and Geo- Sciences disciplines.

The official detailed advertisement for ONGC Recruitment is out now. The application begins on April 5, 2019 and will close on April 25, 2019. Candidates are advised to apply as early as possible and avoid last minute rush.

The recruitment will be done on the basis of GATE 2019 scores. The hiring will be done for various plants of ONGC located across India.

Candidates can check the official detailed notification for the recruitment on the official website of ONGC or find it below.

There are a total of 785 fresh vacancies of ONGC Recruitment 2019 including 122 backlog posts.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Application begins- April 5

Application closes- April 25

For uploading scanned copies of documents required and downloading of admit card- May 5 to 20 (tentative)

Starting of interview- June 10 (tentative)

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

AEE (Cementing)-Mechanical---10

AEE (Cementing)-Petroleum----01

AEE (Civil)---19

AEE (Electronics)----24

AEE (Instrumentation)----26

AEE (Mechanical)----75

AEE (Production)- Mechanical ---64

AEE (Production Chemical) -80

AEE (Production)-Petroleum---33

AEE (Drilling)-Mechanical----86

AEE (Drilling)-Petroleum----08

AEE (Electrical)---95

AEE (Reservoir) ---19

Chemist---67

Geologist ---68

Materials Management Officer---33

Programming Officer-- -13

Transport Officer---11

Geophysicist (Surface) ---29

Geophysicist (Wells) ---14

AEE (Industrial Engineering)---19

Interested applicants are advised to keep checking the official website of ONGC.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Applicants should have qualified GATE 2019 with the respective stream of engineering mentioned in the post he/she is applying for.

A graduate degree in engineering with minimum of 60% marks is a must.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Age limit

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

For General/EWS/OBC and ex-servicemen - Rs 370

SC/ST/PwD- No charges

ONGC Recruitment 2019: EXAM PATTERN

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 08:49 IST