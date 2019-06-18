Online counselling for Lucknow University’s MBA programs from today

The off-campus online counselling for MBA programmes at the University of Lucknow will start from 5 pm on June 18. Candidates who have taken the entrance test and interview for MBA and have been allotted open rank on the merit list are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

In the first step, candidates have to register and submit their choices. Only candidates within the declared rank can participate in the online counselling. Candidates whose graduation results have not yet been declared are advised to wait till the declaration of result before registration. They can register till July 10, 2019, said Prof Anil Mishra, coordinator, admissions 2019.

Candidates with lower ranks are advised to give more choices so that they do not miss the chance of allotment. There will be only one round of choice filling.

Candidates have the option to choose the following management programmes: MBA; MBA (self financed); MBA (finance and control); MBA (HR and IR); MBA (marketing); MBA (international business) and MTTM.

PG COURSES

The guidelines, schedule and cut-off for PG counselling have been uploaded on LU’s website. Candidates are advised to go through these guidelines and report at the proper place at the time indicated in the cut-off.

Candidates who want to avail the benefit of reservation for economically weaker section (EWS) have to upload certificates by June 20.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 15:21 IST