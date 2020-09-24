e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Only 21% parents ready to send their kids to schools in UP’s Prayagraj

Only 21% parents ready to send their kids to schools in UP’s Prayagraj

The parents of the remaining 79% students do not wish to send their children to schools for the sake of guidance in the wake of the Covid-19 threat.

education Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:22 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Parents of just 71,958 class 9 to class 12 students out of the total 3,42,657 who are residing out of existing containment zones, have shown willingness to send their children to schools.(HT file )
Parents of just 71,958 class 9 to class 12 students out of the total 3,42,657 who are residing out of existing containment zones, have shown willingness to send their children to schools.(HT file )
         

Parents of only 21% secondary school students enrolled in 1,079 institutions of Prayagraj district that are affiliated to UP Board, are ready to send their children back to school to get guidance from their teachers, Board officials said.

In response to an initiative of the UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla asking district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) to seek written agreement from parents in this regard, parents of just 71,958 class 9 to class 12 students out of the total 3,42,657 who are residing out of existing containment zones, have shown willingness to send their children to schools to meet their teachers,” said Prayagraj DIOS RN Vishwakarma.

The parents of the remaining 79% students do not wish to send their children to schools for the sake of guidance in the wake of the Covid-19 threat, he added.

The initiative was taken after the UP Board secretary, overseeing the education of 1.25 crore children enrolled in class 9 to class 12 in over 28,000 schools of the state, sought a report from DIOSs on September 20 on parents ready to send their children to school if the schools were opened for a few fixed hours.

Vishwakarma said that in Prayagraj, a total of 3,53,961 students are enrolled in 1,079 schools. Out of these, 1,023 schools are located outside existing containment zones, while 56 are in containment zones. In these 1,023 schools, 3,42,657 students are enrolled in class 6 to class 12. The DIOS claimed that through awareness drives, parents of 2,65,153 students have been made aware of the various academic content being made available to their wards by the government through various online media.

However, parents of just 71,958 students gave their consent to sending their children to schools if they were to open partially.

tags
top news
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has an answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has an answer
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In