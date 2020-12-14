e-paper
Home / Education / Opposition slams Puducherry govt for ‘failing’ to procure 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges

education Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 19:00 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Puducherry
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Opposition parties, including the AIADMK have flayed the Narayanasamy dispensation here for ‘failing’ to ensure 50 percent of the total MBBS seats in private medical colleges in the Union Territory were allocated to the government.

In separate statements, the leaders of the AIADMK and BJP alleged that proper steps were not taken for the 50 percent quota of seats for the state government in private medical colleges.

Leader of the legislature wing of the AIADMK A Anbalagan said, “no timely action was taken for the quota.” “Consequently students of Union Territory are left in the lurch and the government was negotiating every year with the managements of the colleges to fix the seats for the State government.” When permissions were granted to the private players to open the medical colleges there was a specific condition that the colleges should earmark 50 percent of the total seats in first MBBS under state government quota.

“This was never adhered to by the colleges and the government was also not firm in ensuring the allocation,” he added.

Secretary of the Puducherry unit of BJP, Selvam said in a release accused Chief Minister V Narayanasamy of ‘failing’ the students of Puducherry without taking firm steps to ensure 50 percent quota for the territorial government in private medical colleges.

“Every year only negotiations are held by the government with the colleges to procure seats and the percentage of seats in first MBBS course was far less than 50 percent,” he said.

The BJP leader wanted the Lt Governor to intervene and ensure fifty percent of seats are available for the government.

