OPSC OJS prelims2018 admit card released at opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued the admit card for the Odisha Judiciary Services (OJS) 2018 preliminary examination on December 27th. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at opsc.gov.in

The OJS 2018 preliminary examination will be conducted on January 13 from 10 am to 11:30 am.

Click here to view the notice of OPSC OJS 2018

OPSC OJS 2018 admit card: Here is how to download

Visit the OPSC official website

Click on the link for the downloading the admit card for OJS 2018 under ‘What’s New’ section

Click on ‘Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to candidates for the OJS Preliminary Examination-2018”

Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’.

The admit card will be displayed which needs to be printed out.

Here’s the direct link to download hall ticket

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 15:20 IST