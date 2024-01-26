OPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for VAS/ AVAS posts at opsc.gov.in

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons. The application process is underway and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at opsc.gov.in. OPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply online before February 26

OPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive aims to fill the 539 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons posts.

OPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 and 38 years.

OPSC Recruitment 2024 examination fee: The exam fee is exempted for all categories.

OPSC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree in animal husbandry and veterinary science (B.V.Sc. and A.H.) or a degree equivalent from a recognized university, or college.

OPSC VAS/AVAS 2024 posts: Know how to apply

Candidates follow the steps given below to apply

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online.’

Next, click on the register tab

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Select post, fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.