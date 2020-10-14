e-paper
Home / Education / Osmania University postpones exams following heavy rains

Osmania University postpones exams following heavy rains

Due to heavy rainfall and flooding in various parts of Hyderabad, Osmania University has postponed all exams scheduled today and tomorrow.

education Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 10:22 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Posted by Nandini
Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Motorcyclists wade through flooded Mahboob Mansion market road following heavy rains, in Hyderabad, Tuesday
Hyderabad: Motorcyclists wade through flooded Mahboob Mansion market road following heavy rains, in Hyderabad, Tuesday(PTI)
         



According to the Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, Hyderabad, examinations from 16 October will be conducted as per timetable.

“All exams under the jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled on 14 and 15 October are postponed due to torrential rains. Exams from 16 October will be conducted as per timetable. Schedule of postponed exams will be informed shortly,” said Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, Hyderabad.

While heavy rains have disrupted normal lives of people following waterlogging in various parts of the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression over western parts of Telangana will move west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours.”Depression over western parts of Telangana near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 78.1°E, about 50 km west of Hyderabad (Telangana) is a potential cause of the sudden outpour of rainwater in the city and surrounding areas. This depression will move west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours,” according to the IMD.Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad areas of Hyderabad were severely waterlogged due to incessant rainfall.Eight people, including a child, died while three others sustained injuries after a boulder fell on their house at the Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad, following heavy rainfall in the city, police said.

