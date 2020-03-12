e-paper
Over 4.75 lakh vacancies in RRB, SSC, UPSC to be filled soon: Union Minister

Mar 12, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The government is clearing the decks for filling up more than 4,75,000 government vacancies, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply to a query, the Minister informed that during 2019-20, three recruiting agencies namely, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have made recommendations for recruitment to a total of 1,34,785 posts.

Giving the break up of these vacancies, the Minister’s reply stated that 4,399 vacancies in the UPSC, 13,995 vacancies in the SSC and 1,16,391 vacancies in the RRBs will be filled up.

Besides, the SSC, RRBs, Department of Posts and Ministry of Defence have commenced the process for filling up of additional 3,41,907 vacant posts.

“All Ministries/Departments of Government of India have been advised to take advance action for reporting vacancy position with respect to direct recruitment (DR) posts to the concerned recruitment agencies i.e. the UPSC and SSC, etc. for filling up of such vacancies in a timely manner.

“In January 2020, all Ministries/Departments of Central Government have been requested to take time bound action to fill the existing vacancies in the respective Ministries/Departments and their attached/subordinate offices,” said the Minister’s reply

The second phase of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 2 and will conclude on April 3. Parliament’s Budget session began on January 11 and was adjourned on February 11.

‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
Scientists take first step to work on coronavirus vaccine, but it’s complicated
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
640 light-years from Earth is an ‘ultra-hot planet’ where it rains iron
2020 Hyundai Creta launch advanced amid coronavirus concerns
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain returns, wait for toss continues
Okay with closed-door league, want foreign stars: IPL franchises
