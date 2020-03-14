UPSC Engineer Recruitment 2020: Apply for 85 fresh vacancies for various posts

education

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 12:25 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for various fresh vacancies. There are a total of 85 vacancies for various posts in several departments of government of India. There are different eligibility criteria for each posts. Most of the posts are for engineers.

The online application process ends on April 2 and the last date to pay application fee is April 3. Candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in

Details of posts:

Chief Design Engineer, National Sugar Institute, Kanpur Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution - 01 vacancy

Eligibility: Degree in Mechanical Engineering and 12 years’ experience of research work or practical experience in the field of Sugar Industries, designing of sugar machineries and equipments or chemical plants and experience of teaching Sugar Engineering as a Lecturer in a recognized Institution.

Age: 50 years. Pay Scale: Level-13 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. 2

Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture -- 02 posts

Eligibility: Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry plus three years experience in the use of Analytical Instruments or Methods of Analysis of Organic or Inorganic Materials or Master’s Degree in Chemistry plus one year experience in the use of Analytical Instruments or Methods of Analysis of Organic or Inorganic Materials.

Age: 35 years. Pay Scale: Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Armament (Instruments)], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence -- -2 posts

Master Degree in Science in Physics/ Electronics/ Physics (with Electronics) from a recognized University Or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in one of the disciplines viz. Mechanical, Electronics, Electronics and Electrical, Electronics and Telecommunication, Computer Science, Instrumentation and Control from a recognized University or Institute with 2 years of experience.

Age: 30 years. Pay Scale: Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. 4.

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Small Arms], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence --- 05 posts

Master’s Degree in Physics from a recognized University Or Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical with 2 years’ experience.

Age: 30 years. Pay Scale: Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. 5.

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Stores (Chemistry)], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - -05 posts.

Master Degree from a recognized University in Chemistry (Inorganic) or Chemistry (Organic) or Microbiology Or Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute in Engineering/Technology in Pharmaceuticals or Chemical or Petro Chemical with 2 years of experience.

Age: 30 years. Pay Scale: Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. 6.

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Stores (Gentex)], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - 30 posts.

Master’s Degree from a recognized University in Science Subjects viz, Physics/ Chemistry (Inorganic) or Chemistry (Organic) or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in one of the disciplines viz. Mechanical, Electrical, Metallurgy, Textile and Clothing, Textile Technology, Plastic Technology, Polymer Technology, Ceramics Technology with 2 years’ experience.

Age: 30 years. Pay Scale: Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. 7.

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Vehicle], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - 12 posts

B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering from a recognized University/Institution with 2 years’ experience.

Age: 30 years. Pay Scale: Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. 8.

Assistant Veterinary Officer, National Zoological Park, New Delhi, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change - 01 post

A degree in Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a recognized University or equivalent

Age: 35 years. Pay Scale: Rs. 15,600- 39,100 plus GP 5400 (Pre Revised).

Assistant Director (Official Language), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment - 13 posts

Master’s degree in Hindi or English, or both. Check official notification for details of various combination of subjects.

Age: 35 years. Pay Scale: Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Employment Officer, National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment - 02 posts.

Master’s Degree in Social Welfare or Labour Welfare or Social Work or Sociology or Economics or Statistics or Psychology or Commerce or Education

Age: 30 years. Pay Scale: Level-6 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Deputy Director (Examination Reforms), Union Public Service Commission - 01 post

Master’s degree or equivalent Post Graduate Diploma in any of these subjects: History/Sociology/Economics/Political Science/Public Administration/Geography or Law

Age: 43* years. Pay Scale: Level-11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Engineer(Civil)/ Assistant Surveyor of Works (Civil), Department of Irrigation and Flood Control, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi - 09 posts.

Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. Note: - Equivalent means B.E. (Civil) or B.Tech. (Civil) or B.Sc. Engineering (Civil) or A.M.I.E. (Civil).

Age: 30 years. Pay Scale: Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Deputy Director (Plg./Stat.), Department of Planning, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi - 02 posts.

Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Operational Research/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics or Post Graduate Degree in Economics/Mathematics/Commerce (with Statistics/Quantitative Method/Techniques or Costing & Statistics/Basic Statistics/Business Statistics/Introduction to Statistics etc. as one of subject/papers in Post Graduation/Graduation level)

Check official notification here.