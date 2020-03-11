e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: List of candidates whose applications have been rejected

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: List of candidates whose applications have been rejected

As per the notification, the commission hasn’t received any confirmation from the Bank Authorities regarding the receipt of Fee of Rs.100 in respect of the 51 candidates for Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020.

education Updated: Mar 11, 2020 13:27 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
List of candidates whose applications have been rejected. (Screengrab)
List of candidates whose applications have been rejected. (Screengrab)
         

The examination branch of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a list of candidates whose applications for the UPSC civil services prelims exam 2020 have been rejected due to non-payment of the registration fee. Candidates can check the list online on UPSC’s official website at upsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the commission hasn’t received any confirmation from the Bank Authorities regarding the receipt of Fee of Rs.100 in respect of the 51 candidates for Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020. In cognizance of the provisions contained in the commission’s examination notice, the applications of all these candidates for the said examination have been rejected.

List of candidates: 

“Appeal against rejection, if any, may be made within 10 (Ten) days along with the documentary evidence (hard copy in original) by speed post OR by hand only to The Under Secretary (CSP), Union Public Service Commission, Examination Hall Building, Hall No.2, 4th Floor, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. Appeal against such rejection should be received in the Commission’s Office latest by 19- 03-2020,” reads the official notice.

The online registration process for the prelims had begun on February 12, 2020, and was concluded on March 3, 2020. The Civil Services (preliminary) Examination 2020 will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

tags
top news
Amid power play in Madhya Pradesh, Congress moves its MLAs to Jaipur
Amid power play in Madhya Pradesh, Congress moves its MLAs to Jaipur
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyMP Government CrisisFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News