UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: List of candidates whose applications have been rejected

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 13:27 IST

The examination branch of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a list of candidates whose applications for the UPSC civil services prelims exam 2020 have been rejected due to non-payment of the registration fee. Candidates can check the list online on UPSC’s official website at upsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the commission hasn’t received any confirmation from the Bank Authorities regarding the receipt of Fee of Rs.100 in respect of the 51 candidates for Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020. In cognizance of the provisions contained in the commission’s examination notice, the applications of all these candidates for the said examination have been rejected.

List of candidates:

“Appeal against rejection, if any, may be made within 10 (Ten) days along with the documentary evidence (hard copy in original) by speed post OR by hand only to The Under Secretary (CSP), Union Public Service Commission, Examination Hall Building, Hall No.2, 4th Floor, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. Appeal against such rejection should be received in the Commission’s Office latest by 19- 03-2020,” reads the official notice.

The online registration process for the prelims had begun on February 12, 2020, and was concluded on March 3, 2020. The Civil Services (preliminary) Examination 2020 will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.