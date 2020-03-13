UPSC withdrawal of application process for CSE 2020 begins, save your attempt

education

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the link for withdrawal of application for civil services examination 2020. Candidates who have registered for the UPSC CSE 2020 and are planning to drop the examination this year for any reason can withdraw their application till March 18.

“The Commission has provided the withdrawal facility from 12-03-2020 to 18-03-2020 to those candidates who do not want to appear at examination,” an official notice reads.

Withdrawal of your application will save the number of attempts for appearing in the UPSC CSE 2020. It is seen that nearly 50% of the registered candidates do not appear for the exam. However, the application fee will not be refunded.

UPSC had launched this facility in the year 2019 for the underprepared candidates who wish not to appear for the exam in order to save their attempt. UPSC provided only a limited number of attempts for a candidate to appear in the UPSC civil services examination.

UPSC allows only 6 attempts for general category candidates till 32 years of age, nine attempts for OBC candidates till 35 years of age, and unlimited attempts for SC ST candidates till 37 years of age.

Candidates will have to provide their registration ID and an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for withdrawing the application. Request for generating OTP for withdrawal of application will be accepted only till 5.30 PM on March 18.Candidates are advised not to share OTP received on email/SMS with anybody.

Direct link to withdraw application for UPSC CSE 2020