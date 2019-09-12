Over 600 turn up in the first-ever recruitment drive for women in military

education

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:38 IST

The first-ever recruitment drive for women at the ranks of soldiers in the Indian Army kicked off on a positive note in Lucknow on Thursday with over 600 candidates turning up for physical tests.

The Indian Army had issued a notification for the recruitment of women in the rank of soldiers in general duty for military police in April this year.

4457 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been called in multiple phases for testing at AMC Centre and College in Lucknow.

Director of Recruitment, Colonel Ashutosh Mehta told ANI, “Out of all the online applications that we received from April to June, we have shortlisted 4457 candidates from the states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

“Around 600 candidates have reported in the first phase of testing so far. The girls look very excited and enthusiastic about joining the army. It is a very good beginning,” he added.

One of the candidates, Priya, who hails from Prayagraj, wants to follow her father’s footsteps and join the army.

“It is my dream job and qualifying for the trials itself is an achievement for me. I want to follow my father’s footsteps and join the army. I have lived in the cantonment area all my life, so I am in love with the army lifestyle,” the candidate said.

Another enthusiastic candidate, Nishu Devi wants to fulfil her dream of serving the nation.

“I always wanted to serve the nation and it is a good opportunity since this recruitment is happening for the first time. I just hope that I make the final cut!”

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 14:38 IST