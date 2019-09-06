Panjab University Elections: Counting begins for PUCSC Student Council Polls

education

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:30 IST

Presidential candidate of right wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) presidential candidate, Paras Rattan is leading in initial rounds, although left wing Student for Society (SFS) candidate is trailing close second by just 15 votes after finish of second round. Chetan Chaudhary of Student Organisation of India (SOI) led alliance and National Students Union of India (NSUI)’s Nikhil Narmeta is at third and fourth spot respectively.

Last year, SFS scripted history when its candidate Kanupriya defeated five male candidates of mainstream parties and became first woman president of the varsity’s student council. If ruling Bhartiya Janata Party’s student wing holds on to the initial leads, it will be the first time that it will get the top position in PU student council.

A total of 18 candidates vying for the posts of president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary are in fray.

Meanwhile, polling that was held earlier in the day was largely peaceful, although one BSC Geology third year student, Mohinder Singh, has been injured in a poll related clash.

SOI Chandigarh unit in-charge, Iqbalpreet Takhar (Prince) and senior leader Rashpal Hakuwala were reportedly involved in beating the student, who were affiliated .

#PUPolls The first woman candidate fielded by the SOI unit of SD college Jahanvie Saini lost to Sahil Hartala of SDCU. @HTPunjab @htTweets #SDcollege — Srishti Jaswal (@08srijas) September 6, 2019

Last year’s PUCSC Vice President Daler Singh was also captured in the pictures of the clash. The injured has been admitted to nearby Government Multi Specialty Hospital in sector 16. His condition is said to be stable.

There was a lot of enthusiasm among students after poll began at 9 am, although final voting turnout is yet to be released by PU authorities.

Brisk voting was witnessed in arts block. High turnout of students was also seen in University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) block that has the highest number of votes in the campus.

Arguments were also seen in few departments including University Institute of Legal studies after some students reached late to cast their votes.

The students were not allowed to go into their departments after polling got over at around 11 pm. Over 16,000 students were eligible to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, counting has also begun in the UT colleges to elect representatives in the student councils of 12 colleges in the city.

