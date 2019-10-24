e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Parthasarthy Rock area protest: JNUSU says university issued notices to former, current leaders

The JNUSU had held an all-night vigil at the PSR area on October 19 after the administration restricted the entry timings citing security concerns.

education Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
JNU administrative building.
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
         

The JNU administration has issued notices to current and former presidents of the varsity’s students’ body for leading a protest to the Parthasarathy Rocks area, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) said on Wednesday.

The JNUSU had held an all-night vigil at the PSR area on October 19 after the administration restricted the entry timings citing security concerns.

On October 22, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, vice-president Saket Moon and former president N Sai Balaji were sent notices by the administration.

“The chief proctor’s office has received a report from chief security office on October 22. It has been alleged that you were involved in leading a protest demonstration near the PSR gate, causing damage to the university property and forcefully entering the PSR complex on October 19,” the notice said.

All the three students have been asked to present themselves before the chief proctor on November 1 in connection with the matter.

The JNUSU alleged that the administration is creating a “truly unprecedented” situation with a series of moves aimed at changing the character of the university from “an inclusive, democratic and liberal space to a place run on authoritarian diktats of the right-wing regime and its puppet administration”.

There are steps being taken by the administration to turn the “campus into a jail”, it said.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 12:41 IST

tags
top news
Why everyone got the Haryana election wrong
Why everyone got the Haryana election wrong
Haryana BJP chief resigns owning responsibility for party’s performance
Haryana BJP chief resigns owning responsibility for party’s performance
India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor
India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor
Assembly by-polls 2019: BJD all set to retain Bijepur seat with record margin
Assembly by-polls 2019: BJD all set to retain Bijepur seat with record margin
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
JJP says options open after trends suggest hung assembly in Haryana
JJP says options open after trends suggest hung assembly in Haryana
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News